The parents of a missing Canadian are travelling to Peru to try to find their daughter, Kimberlee Kasatkin, who went missing from Lima in late November.

The 41-year-old mother was last heard from on Nov. 27, 2016, according to posts on social media.

"Kimberlee was last seen in Lima, Peru where she has been living for the past three-and-half years with her boyfriend and their two minor children," read one of the posts.

"She has not been in contact with any members of her family — in Peru or in Canada. This is very uncharacteristic of her. Her family in Canada has tried every method they can think of to contact her," the post continued.

On Wednesday, Kasatkin's parents, Kathleen and Alexander Kasatkin are planning to make a public appeal for information and answer questions from the media at the Abbotsford Police Department.

The couple is then expected to go directly to the airport where they'll begin their trip to Lima in search of information.

According to Abbotsford police, the investigation involves Interpol and Peruvian police agencies. The Abbotsford Police Department is also assisting Kasatkin's family.