The parents of a Canadian woman who went missing in Peru in late November are asking for the public's help in their search for clues.

Kathleen and Alexander Kasatkin describe their search so far as frustrating and are heading to Lima to look for their daughter, Kimberlee Kasatkin, 41.

Kimberlee Kasatkin has been living in Lima with her common-law husband Christopher and their two children — a three-year-old daughter and six-year-old son — for more than three years.

Kimberlee Kasatkin, 41, was last heard from on November 26, 2016. She has been living in Lima, Peru with her boyfriend and two children for the past three years. (Emma May Garland/Facebook)

She regularly returns to Canada to visit and stays in close touch with Canadian friends, according to Abbotsford police spokesman, Const. Ian MacDonald.

But according to Kathleen Kasatkin, nobody she's aware of has heard from her since Nov. 26, 2016.

"We have heard nothing, absolutely nothing," she said.

'She just disappeared'

"She just disappeared," said Alexander Kasatkin.

The last known contact she had was a video call with two sisters.

"It was just a normal FaceTime conversation," said Kathleen Kasatkin. "It was very normal day-to-day stuff — what they were having for supper. One of the girls was asking her about some herbal stuff for one of her children's cold, just normal day-to-day-stuff."

Kimberlee Kasatkin (right) is seen here with her two children and common-law husband, Christopher. She lives in Lima, Peru but regularly returns to Abbotsford B.C. to visit, according to police. (Handout from Abbotsford Police Department)

Kasatkin said the couple's relationship with their daughter's common-law husband has been amicable — they found him to be a gracious host when they recently visited Lima for the first time.

"We've had regular contact with Christopher, we've been Skyping with him and the children," she said, adding that Kimberlee had been planning to visit Canada with Christopher and the children this winter and she was going to teach them all how to ski.

Difficulty getting answers from Peru

But the search for their daughter has been difficult.

"A lot of it is language barrier, and we just don't seem to be getting any information out of Peru at all," said Kathleen Kasatkin.

"We can't just phone there and ask questions, and it's very frustrating not knowing anything. We don't really know anything more now than we did a month ago."

The couple is planning to fly to Lima to continue their search from there.

MacDonald is hoping anyone in Canada with any information about Kimberlee Kasatkin will get in touch with the Abbotsford Police Department, which isn't in charge of the missing person investigation, but is helping the family in the Fraser Valley.

"Kim Kasatkin is a very well known individual in the Fraser Valley. She has tons of friends," said MacDonald.

"She spent time in Langley. She spent time in Victoria, and we think that it's quite possible that she had contact with her friends in November and maybe still continues to have contact with those friends, that just have not — at this point — become aware that she's missing."

