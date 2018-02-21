Hundreds of people have reacted to the news on social media that a beloved, independent Vancouver grocery store once featured in a Michael Bublé music video has been sold.
Killarney Market in southeast Vancouver is changing hands. Inventory is being cleared at a discount, and the old sign, which has been viewed in the Bublé video more than 100 million times on YouTube, will soon be coming down.
But Felipe Leon, who has worked at the store since 1996 and served as manager for the past 15 years, said that customers shouldn't be too alarmed.
"They just assume because it's been sold, they're going to stop seeing the products on the shelf, and we can guarantee that we'll still keep them," said Leon, adding that the new owner — another independent Vancouver grocery store, 88 Supermarket — will bring in more Asian and southeast Asian products but keep the niche Latin American and European stuff Killarney Market is known for.
Leon said the reason for the new ownership is simple. The owner has decided to retire.
On Facebook, Gina Taliman Chan commented, "I will miss Killarney Market. Thank you for bringing food from Peru and all over the world."
Many others noted their love of Killarney Market's Peruvian products.
Vincent Chan was at the store on Tuesday. He's been a customer for about 10 years.
"We really appreciate the fact that they have so many different varieties of groceries that we don't normally get in the Safeway or Superstores. They have their own inventory of stuff, which is really nice," said Chan.
"It is a loss to the community, and I remember Michael Bublé doing his video shoot here at this supermarket. That's something that will stick in my mind for a while," he said. "It was kind of cool."
Chan wasn't the only person to bring up Bublé's video, which cemented the shop's reputation as an East Vancouver establishment.
Customer Wendy Lam also brought up the shoot for Bublé's song, Haven't Met You Yet.
"I was driving home from work and I noticed that there were film trailers and they had lights set up here ... when I found out it was a Michael Bublé video I felt really proud to live in this neighbourhood," said Lam.
"I'll be sad to see it go, because it's been here for so long and it's part of this neighbourhood," she said, though Lam added that she actually drives to 88 Supermarket to buy southeast Asian groceries, so she's looking forward to seeing more of them on the shelves.
Ryan Banek was picking up some produce at Killarney and had barely noticed it was changing ownership.
"It doesn't make much a difference to me ... at the end of the day, it's a grocery store," said Banek, but added that his family has been regulars there for awhile.
"My family's been coming here for many years. My brother — my oldest brother — worked here growing up," he said.
"I like to come here — I think the produce here is really good, reasonably priced."
Leon said the deal was completed a couple weeks ago, and significant renovations can be expected over the next couple of months. He said the store will remain open during the work, and the staff is all expected to continue working at the store under the new ownership.
