A recent immigrant to Victoria has died from injuries sustained Wednesday after he was struck by an SUV while walking on a sidewalk.

Khusal Rana, 31, had just moved to the B.C. capital from India with his pregnant wife and their child.

Rana died at Victoria General Hospital Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the family.

His wife is expected to deliver twins in December.

Now, the temple the couple attended along with community members, is trying to help Rana's wife cope with the tragedy by offering support and raising money.

"You know that's kind of the main focus, to make sure she's out of any danger and she's able to delivery these babies healthy," said Kirn Bawa, the general manager of the restaurant where Rana worked as a chef.

Rana was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon with life-threatening injuries after a black SUV left Gorge Road and hit him.

Saanich Police continue to investigate why this black SUV left the road. (Chek News)

The vehicle came to a stop in the bushes of a park beside the road. Saanich Police say the 25-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Rana was on his way to his shift at the Sizzling Tandoor restaurant after celebrating his four-year-old son's birthday, said Bawa, who said she knew Rana for about two months.

​Saanich Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and are looking to speak to anyone who saw it.

