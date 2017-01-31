It was a tragic and senseless crime that ended in the second degree murder of Colin Hill said B.C. Supreme Court Justice John Harvey as he sentenced Khouri Green to life in prison with no parole for 17 years.

"Seventeen years is not enough. It won't bring my husband back. They have to make the law tougher," said Hill's wife, Becky Zhou, as she wiped away tears outside the New Westminster courthouse.

Hill, 42, was shot to death on July 12, 2015 as he tried to protect his family and house guests from an intruder.

In his reasons for sentencing, Justice Harvey said Green had driven in a stolen vehicle to the 165th Street and 64th Avenue area of Surrey, B.C. Residents noticed him walking around for over an hour.

At the Hill house, Green rang the doorbell wearing a face mask and a backpack on the front of his body.

A motion detector surveillance camera caught everything on tape.

The video was played in court.

When Hill came to the door, Green pointed a restricted semi-automatic handgun at him and tried to barge in.

As Hill warned his family about the gun, Green shot him.

There was a struggle and four more shots were fired.

One hit Hill in the back and he died at the scene in his young son's arms.

Khouri fled

Colin Hill, centre left, was shot and killed during a break-in to his Surrey, B.C. home. (Colin Hill/Facebook)

Later that day, Green broke into a van and an apartment in Burnaby, before he was arrested.

In a surprise move in Nov. 2016, Green pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

"The only reason he pleaded guilty is because the evidence is so overwhelming against him. He really had no other choice," said Hill's stepfather, Gordon Lamb.

Lengthy record

Now 24, Green has a lengthy criminal record over a short period of time, dating back to 2009.

Lamb told reporters Green has been a human predator for a very long time.

"It's fortunate that his activities have finally come to an end, but I'm very sorry that it had to involve my son getting killed," said Lamb on the courthouse plaza.

The judge described Green as a high school dropout who hasn't worked since he was 17 years old and has supported himself through crime.

According to the judge, Green has deep-rooted anger that he finds difficult to manage.

His rehabilitation in jail "hasn't been fruitful," said the judge.

At the time of Hill's killing, Green was on parole and in breach of numerous court orders.

Walking away from the courthouse, a woman who only identified herself as Marcia, said she was Green's mother.

"It's OK. There's no reaction. Yes, I am satisfied," she said in response to Green's sentence.

Hill's family thanked the RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) for their hard work.