A large fire burning overnight in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood has destroyed several businesses.

The fire, centred around a one-storey strip of commercial businesses at the northwest corner of Maple Street and 41st Avenue, began around 8 p.m. Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire, but six businesses have been affected. Crews spent most of the night battling the blaze.

Fire crews spent several hours battling the blaze overnight. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

"A lot of smoke, but there has been no injuries, and no people involved," said John Dennis, an assistant operations chief with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

"Until we really get it knocked down ... we're not going to be able to investigate it."

West 41st Avenue between Cypress and East Boulevard was closed overnight, but has since re-opened.

Crews were still working on fighting hotspots as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Clouds of smoke blanketing the streets as firefighters battle blaze at 41st and Maple @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/RkCaxvQeHp — @CSeucharan

Fire at shops at 41st/Maple burning for over an hour @VanFireRescue pic.twitter.com/6qasAzqfuQ — @gpsmendoza

Just after 5am and @VanFireRescue crews are still throwing water on the #Kerrisdale fire pic.twitter.com/Sgp8W1c2pI — @gpsmendoza

With files from Cherise Seucharan