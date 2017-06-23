A stubborn fire that broke out yesterday evening in a strip of commercial buildings in Vancouver's Kerrisdale nieghbourhood flared up once again Friday morning.

Crews spent most of the night battling the blaze and were still on the scene putting out hot spots when flames broke out again Friday morning.

There are still flames coming out of one of the windows of the upstairs suite pic.twitter.com/IBv0TSbOUW — @FarrahMerali

Marcus Stiller owns a restaurant just a few doors down from where the fire began.

"I'm still shocked to see how it's smouldering this morning and so many hours after it started. They poured tons of water on this building," said Stiller Friday morning.

By 11 a.m. firefighters appeared to have finally put the fire out.

Firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze in Kerrisdale Thursday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. destroying a strip of single-storey buildings on the northwest corner of Maple Street and 41st Avenue.

No one was injured in the fire, but at least six businesses have been damaged. The damage was so extensive, firefighters say most of the building will have to be knocked down.

Fire officials say they believe the fire started outside near the back of the complex but at this time it's too early to tell whether or not the blaze is suspicious.