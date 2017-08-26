A wildfire burning near Kelowna, B.C., remains out of control after growing slightly overnight.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire, burning about 25 kilometres east of the city, is now about 465 hectares in size and zero per cent contained.

About 1,100 people are out of their homes after flames came within one kilometre of the nearest houses.

Crews saw some relief on Friday as temperatures and wind dropped off slightly, but temperatures are expected to climb to 30 C on Saturday.

Highway 33 has been closed in the area, and an emergency support services reception centre has been set up at Kelowna's Willow Park Church.

The cause of the fire has not officially been determined, but the B.C. Wildfire Service suspects it was human-caused.

Spotted numerous wildfires from the air tonight shortly after taking off from #yxx #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/vnf77tdHme — @BrennaRoseTV

With files from Brenna Rose