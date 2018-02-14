Voters are heading to the polls in Kelowna today, casting ballots to replace former premier Christy Clark.

She resigned as MLA for Kelowna-West on Aug. 4, just over a month after Premier John Horgan was sworn in. He took office after forming a historic alliance with the B.C. Green Party after a tumultuous provincial election.

Clark also resigned as leader of the B.C. Liberal party last summer, saying she was leaving politics and public life for good.

Clark with her son, Hamish, speaking to the media on the day of her resignation. The former premier said she was "done with public life" and looking forward to spending more time with her son. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Horgan called for the byelection last month.

The candidates in Wednesday's byelection include Ben Stewart for the Liberals, who gave up the seat for Clark after she lost her Vancouver riding to the NDP in the 2013 provincial election.

Ben Stewart with Christy Clark in 2013. Stewart is running in the Kelowna-West byelection after giving up the seat to Clark following the loss of her Vancouver riding in the 2013 provincial election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Stanford)

The other candidates are Shelley Cook for the NDP, Robert Stupka for the Greens, Mark Thompson for the Conservatives and Kyle Michael Ernest Geronazzo for the Libertarians.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.