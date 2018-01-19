A trial is underway in Kelowna for a man accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting two women while they slept.

The alleged incident happened in August 2016, when the two friends were spending the day together watching a movie on a mattress in a townhouse living room.

The court heard Thursday that the women were having a nap when the alleged assault took place.

"As I was drifting off to sleep, I heard footsteps. Then I felt a movement on the bed," one of the women told reporters outside the courtroom.

She said she felt something touch her legs, but initially thought it was her dog or her friend.

"I was woken up fully when it got to an area that should not be touched. That's when I saw the lump under the covers," she said.

"I lifted it up fully. He was staring back smiling."

Accused pleads not guilty

The woman told the court that she stayed calm and asked the man to leave before calling 911.

She said the man did leave, but allegedly had his pants down.

Shea Gardecki was arrested soon after by RCMP with the assistance of a police dog.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit sexual assault.

On Friday, the court is expected to hear from the other woman who says she was also molested.

With files from CBC's Brady Strachan.