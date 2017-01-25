Kelowna City Council approved a controversial new waterfront tourist information centre Tuesday night after nearly five hours of discussion.

Council voted 7-1 in favour of Tourism Kelowna's proposed 3,000-square-foot centre on Queensway Avenue near Okanagan Lake.

More than 250 people packed council chambers Tuesday to both voice concerns and express support for the project.

"Kelowna is a world-class destination and Kelowna needs a facility that reflects that image," said Peggy Athans, executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association and one of Tuesday's public speakers.

"There have been many questions about this centre: Is it needed now that we have an internet age? Will people use it? Is it in the right location? I can tell you from firsthand experience that the answer is yes, yes and yes."

Standing room only, dozens lined up to speak

At least 50 people lined up to speak before council including Celina Manson who is opposed to the proposed location.



"Do we need an upgraded and vibrant Kelowna visitor centre? Yes, but do we need to put it on the last piece of park land?"

"The residents of Kelowna deserve to have a spectacular park void of other buildings."

It was standing room only in Kelowna City Council chambers Tuesday night as residents voiced concerns. (Christina Low)

The city received 291 letters and emails about the tourist centre during an official public feedback period in January. That's in addition to more than 300 letters and emails in the weeks and months before the feedback period.

"In the 14 years I've been at the city, it's certainly one of the highest numbers of correspondence," said Stephen Fleming, a clerk with the city.

'Our job is to make tough decisions'

"The people of this town are split on this particular issue and that's what makes it very difficult for council," said Coun. Brad Sieben.

"Our job is to make tough decisions, this is a tough decision. This is a decision where some people are going to be upset and some people are going to be happy."

Mayor Colin Basran said tourism is nearly a $1 billion, year-round industry in Kelowna and he believes the new site will help that industry grow.

"What a great opportunity we have here to enhance both the resident and visitor experience ... while at the same time promoting our city as the world-class destination we all know it to be and are proud of."

Tourism Kelowna hopes to open the new building sometime next year.

