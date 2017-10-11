RCMP in Kelowna are investigating after a body was found in an orchard in the 2100 block of Cooper Road around 11 a.m.

Police have secured the scene located just south of the Orchard Park Shopping Centre and are awaiting the arrival of the coroner.

No details about the age or gender of the body have been released.

​"Police are treating the individual's death as suspicious at this time," stated Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey. "Our investigation is in its early stages and updated information will be provide as it becomes available."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.