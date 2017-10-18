Kelowna police are appealing to the public for information about a woman found dead last week who they believe was a victim of homicide.

Kelowna RCMP says the body of 23-year-old Russia Nicholson from West Kelowna was discovered on Oct. 11 in an orchard in the 2100 block of Cooper Road.

Police say they believe she was not the victim of a random attack and likely knew her attacker.

Police are trying to establish a timeline of her last hours alive, as well as where her vehicle — a white, four-door 2010 Ford Fusion — was from 1-9 a.m. PT on Oct. 11.

Investigators also say they are looking for surveillance video from businesses and homes between the 2100 block of Cooper Road, where Nicholson's body was found, and the 1300 block of Collison Road, where her vehicle was located.

Anyone with information on Nicholson or her vehicle are encouraged to call Kelowna RCMP.