The co-founder of a Kelowna outreach group working with vulnerable women says she's partnering with a local tech company to make a monitoring app available to sex workers.

Angie Lohr of Hope Outreach says she's heard increased reports of sex workers experiencing violence, and it's time for a solution to help vulnerable women.

She says the app Yodel Me sends out an emergency message when a user misses a set check-in time, and she thinks it could ensure help comes to women in dangerous situations.

Lohr says a pilot project to test the app with about 30 women will be rolling out next month.