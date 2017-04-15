A Kelowna, B.C., man serving a life sentence for strangling a teenage girl to death 16 years ago has been recaptured after being reported missing from the minimum security unit at a prison in Mission, B.C.

Correctional Service Canada said RCMP from the nearby Agassiz detachment apprehended Dezwaan at around 11:15 a.m. PT Saturday morning.

CSC said Dezwaan had been "unlawfully at large" since April 14, and it will be investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Late Friday, Correctional Service Canada announced Dezwaan had not been accounted for at the Mission Institution as of that afternoon.

In 2003, Dezwaan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Cherish Oppenheim of Merritt, two years after choking her to death and leaving her body in the woods.

Dezwaan was sentenced to life in prison, with no opportunity for parole for 15 years. His son, Kruse Wellwood, was one of two people found guilty of first-degree murder of Kimberly Proctor, an 18-year-old from Victoria, in March 2010.

With files from Justin McElroy