Jail guards at the RCMP detachment in Kelowna have served strike notice and are prepared to walk off the job as early as Friday morning.

The 17 guards are employees of Commissionaires B.C. and members of Local 338 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

They have given strike notice that puts them in a legal strike position as of Thursday afternoon, but a CUPE representative says job action would not begin until Friday at 6 a.m. PT.

"There's only one item left on the table and that is wages," said Harry Nott, lead union negotiator.

"These people basically agreed to a contract that is status quo. They get very little benefits, no sick time, they get no pension and they're paid $16.50 an hour for the job they're doing."

"Not only is it stressful, it's a dangerous job," he said.

'Not in the best interest of any party'

Julie Powers, vice-president of operations for Commissionaires B.C., said in a statement that the union has rejected three offers that included wage increases.

"It's unfortunate the union has chosen this course of action," she said.

"We continue to strongly believe that strike action is not in the best interest of any party involved in this matter: our employees, the union, our client, or Commissionaires B.C."

The guards voted to join CUPE earlier this year and the union said talks on a collective agreement started in late spring.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South.