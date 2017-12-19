Jail guards at the RCMP detachment in Kelowna, B.C. are once again ready to walk off the job after re-issuing a 72-hour strike notice.

The 17 guards, who are employed by Commissionairs B.C. and are members of CUPE Local 338, issued the strike notice Tuesday morning, after a strike notice issued last week was deemed illegal.

The union says the B.C. Labour Relations Board ruled the previous notice was illegal because it was sent via email and not fax.

The union representing the jail guards says the main sticking point in the negotiations continues to be wages — the guards currently make $16.50 an hour.

Could walk off job as early as Friday

"Kelowna jail guards work to keep their community safe every day, and they deserve to make a living wage," said Harry Nott, CUPE National Representative and lead negotiator.

"We have urged Commissionaires B.C. to reconsider their position, and meet with us prior to the beginning of this strike. We still believe this strike could be avoided."

The Kelowna guards oversee prisoners, help with prisoner searches and cell searches, and assist with fingerprinting and delivery of food and medications.

The union says guards could go on strike as early as 6 a.m. PT Friday.