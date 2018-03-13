One person dead in Kelowna house fire

Fire officials in Kelowna, B.C., confirm one person has died in an early morning house fire.

The fire started at around 4 a.m. PT at a single family home on Springfield Avenue in the city's Rutland neighbourhood, according to fire officials.

"That fire was quite involved. There were people at home and there has been a fatality," said Tim Light, platoon captain with the Kelowna Fire Department.

"I'm not sure if the body was taken out in a rescue or whether it was found after."

He said he believes the fire may have started outside, but the official cause is still unknown.

"Right now, we're not thinking that it's anything other than an accidental fire but it's undetermined at this time," he said.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said the victim in the house fire was a female resident of the home.

"Witnesses at the scene have told police that four occupants, including a man, a woman and 2 children were observed fleeing from their home to safety," said O'Donaghey.

"Investigators believe that the woman re-entered the residence for an unconfirmed reason. Tragically she was not seen re-exiting the home."

The scene remains too dangerous for fire investigators to actually enter the home.

An investigation is underway with assistance from the RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service.

RCMP Victim Services is helping the family and providing emotional support, said O'Donaghey.

Three separate fires Tuesday

The house fire was one of three fires that crews responded to Tuesday morning.

A fire at the now vacant former CHBC building on Leon Avenue was reported as a smoldering fire in a studio ceiling.

A separate fire was on the second floor of a commercial building on Highway 97.

Light said both of those fires were caught in the early stages and damage was kept to a minimum with no injuries reported.

With files from CBC's Brady Strachan.