Kelowna temporary homeless shelter to stay open until 2019

A Kelowna homeless shelter set up in a former A&B Sound building will remain open until at least March 31, 2019, the province announced Thursday.

The shelter opened Nov. 30, 2017 at this large former retail space on Leon Avenue. (Jaimie Kehler/ CBC)

A temporary homeless shelter in downtown Kelowna will remain open until at least next year, the province announced Thursday.

The Cornerstone shelter is located in the former A&B Sound building on Leon Avenue and operated by the John Howard Society.

It opened as a temporary winter shelter in November 2017 to address the city's growing homeless population, but its operation has now been extended until March 31, 2019.

In a news release, the province said B.C. Housing and the John Howard Society have met regularly with neighbouring residents, local businesses and the City of Kelowna to address concerns about the shelter, and will continue to identify alternate locations.

B.C. Housing will also continue working with the community to find other locations for supportive housing.

The Cornerstone shelter has 80 mats and has been at capacity most nights this past winter. 

Other shelters in the community are also functioning at — or near — capacity.

