A wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan region is inching closer to homes after forcing more than 1,000 people to flee on Thursday afternoon.

Flames were first reported along Highway 33, about 25 kilometres east of Kelowna, around 1:30 p.m. PT. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (COEP) issued an evacuation order for 474 properties, affecting around 1,100 people, just over an hour later.

On Friday morning, the B.C. Wildfire Service said the 380-hectare fire was within a kilometre of houses. No structures have been damaged so far.

COEP said cool weather and minimal wind overnight kept the fire from growing, adding that thick smoke visible in the area was due to the lack of a breeze.

Provincial fire information officer Justine Hunse said more resources were being brought in Friday morning as backup.

The wildfire service said the fire was likely human-caused and has burned about four square kilometres north of the community of Joe Rich.

Area property owner Jeremy Ford said the blaze started as a spot fire, but it was already racing through grass and bush into a heavily wooded area by the time he phoned for help.

Cynthia Row was running in the trails in the hills above Highway 33 when flames began shooting up trees around her, blocking the trail and forcing her to bushwhack downhill toward the road.

She said she ran into a wall of fire but was able to sidestep the flames before reaching the safety of the highway.

Highway 33 remains closed through the area. An emergency support services reception centre was established at Willow Park church in Kelowna.