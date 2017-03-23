An Okanagan man had to be flown to the Lower Mainland to be treated after he suffered "significant" burns in a fire on Wednesday.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to an apartment building being built on 555 Buckland Avenue around 7:20 in the morning.

RCMP said a male employee was found inside, suffering from "significant burns to his body" and smoke inhalation. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and later flown west for further treatment.

Investigation continues

Cpl. Tania Carroll said early findings in the investigation suggests the fire started on the top floor of the three-story building. She added smoke could be seen coming out of rooftop vents.

Mounties and Worksafe BC are both continuing the investigation into what caused the fire.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Buckland Avenue and Marshall Street is asked to call RCMP at (250) 762-3300.