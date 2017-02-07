Ttwo men have been arrested for allegedly cheating at a casino in Kelowna, B.C.

Police say officers launched an investigation in November 2016 after getting a tip about a dealer who was allegedly working with a patron at the Lake City Casino.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says the patron was spotted directly in front of the dealer at two separate games over the course of three days, and investigators alleged they were involved in a criminal act.

They say in a news release that the dealer has been suspended from the casino and his provincial registration as a gaming worker has also been suspended.

The dealer, a 21-year-old from Kelowna, has been charged with one count of trying to defraud a casino while holding the stakes for a game of roulette. The player, a 25-year-old man from Kamloops, has been charged with two counts of trying to defraud a casino and cheat at roulette and poker.