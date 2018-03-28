Kelowna RCMP have released surveillance photos of a man who allegedly looked up a woman's skirt in a Kelowna bookstore.

Police said the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. PT Tuesday inside the Chapters bookstore at Orchard Park Mall.

RCMP said the victim was reading books and suddenly noticed the unknown man allegedly peering up her skirt.

"There's no indication from our victim that the individual was using anything to assist him in peering up her skirt," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"He had placed himself in a position where he could visually look up her skirt."

Possible other victims

"RCMP have since reviewed the store's video surveillance footage and believe there may be other witnesses or perhaps even victims who have not yet come forward to police," he said.

He says investigators are now canvassing nearby businesses for additional video footage of the alleged suspect.

Police say the person of interest has been described as a Caucasian man in his 60s. He was seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and has white and grey hair.

The woman — who was not physically harmed — has been provided access to victim services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.