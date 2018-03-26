The Kelowna RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating after a body was discovered in a vehicle in rural Kelowna.

Police said the man's body was found Thursday along the Myra Canyon Forest Service Road, east of the city.

Investigators have since identified him as a 54-year-old Central Okanagan man, although they have not released his name. They say the death appears to be sudden.

Police say no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP.