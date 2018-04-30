Kelowna, B.C.'s proposed crackdown on busking and panhandling may not happen after all

A City of Kelowna staff report recommends councillors abandon controversial bylaw changes that would regulate busking and also fine people for giving panhandlers recyclable containers outside bottle depots.

The staff report will be heard by council on Monday as it looks at amendments to the city's Good Neighbour bylaw.

Last month, Kelowna city council gave first, second and third reading to changes to its busking and panhandling laws, including requirements that all street musicians be licensed and new fines for people who donate bottles and cans to people within 500 metres of a bottle recycling depot.

But after negative public feedback, city staff now recommend those restrictions be scaled back.

"Hearing the feedback...the panhandling and street entertainment sections have been removed from proposed updates to the Good Neighbour bylaw including the proposal to levy fines on donors," says the report.

Bottle depot issues

The report goes on to say that the city has received more than 200 safety and criminal activity complaints over the last 16 months about people congregating outside the bottle depot on Krischner Road in Kelowna.

Complaints include everything from defecating on private property, to drug trafficking and harassing people for bottles.

The original bylaw change proposal was to fine people $250 for donating bottles to panhandlers near depots as a way to control the practice.

Instead, the staff report states the City and the RCMP will continue to work with businesses in the area to address these concerns.

Review busking program

Staff also recommend consulting with Festivals Kelowna and the artistic community to review the busking program, instead of regulating street performers.

The original plan to fine buskers who were not licensed with the city generated outrage from musicians in Kelowna.

The review is expected to happen this summer with recommendations coming to council in 2019.

Kelowna City Council will consider the new recommendations at a public meeting Monday afternoon.