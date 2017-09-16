A jury in Kelowna, B.C. has found Peter Beckett guilty of the first-degree murder of his wife.

Beckett, a former New Zealand city councillor, was accused of drowning Laura Letts Beckett while they were boating in Upper Arrow Lake near Revelstoke in August 2010.

The couple had been living in a small town in northern Alberta at the time.

The jury had deliberated since Tuesday. Beckett was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years — a mandatory sentence for first-degree murder.

Beckett's first trial began in 2016 in Kamloops Supreme Court, but that resulted in a hung jury, and a new trial was ordered.