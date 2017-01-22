The Kelowna Art Gallery is celebrating its 40th birthday by going digital.

The gallery has digitized all 881 pieces in its permanent collection and has posted a searchable database of the images online.

Portrait of Richard Kuipers by Mary Bull is one of the piece's in the Kelowna Art Gallery's newly digitized permanent collection. (Kelowna Art Gallery)

"The permanent collection is something that we hold in trust as stewards for the City of Kelowna," said the gallery's executive director, Nataley Nagy, to Daybreak South host, Chris Walker. "And we hardly get to see it."

The gallery stores most of its permanent collection in a vault with limited access.

"We do try to have exhibitions of our permanent collection," said Nagy. "But it is very hard to show all of the works at any given time."

Nagy says that in digitizing its collection and posting it online, the Kelowna gallery is following the lead of major galleries across Canada.

The 881 pieces in Kelowna's permanent collection were created by 166 different artists using a wide variety of media ranging from acrylic paintings to hand-woven wicker sculpture and even a vintage hockey helmet with honeycomb attached.

The majority of the pieces are by contemporary Canadian artists including Jack Shadbolt, Ann Kipling, Tony Scherman and Gordon Smith.

"All over the country and all over the world people can have a look at what we have," said Nagy.

Face Lift, Emma Lake by David Alexander is one of the piece's in the Kelowna Art Gallery's newly digitized permanent collection. (Kelowna Art Gallery)

