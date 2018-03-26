A "beloved" mother of four boys has died after she was hit by a pickup truck that crashed into a Maple Ridge bus stop last month.

A family statement said Kelly Sandoval leaves behind her husband and sons, aged 16, 13, 10 and 5.

"The family of Kelly Sandoval is deeply saddened at her sudden passing," said the statement from Jennifer Tayes, Sandoval's mother.

"This is a very difficult time and we are grateful for the love and support of our family and friends ... This tragedy has changed their lives forever."

Crash and arrest

On Feb. 1, Ridge Meadows RCMP said they received multiple 911 calls about a black pickup truck driving recklessly in a parking lot around 3 p.m. PT.

Officers said the driver backed into another vehicle, crashed through barricades, jumped a curb at a drive-thru and smashed into a nearby bus stop.

Sandoval and one of her sons were hit. Both were initially treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk confirmed the mother later died.

A driver was arrested Thursday in Maple Ridge after a pickup truck crashed into a vehicle, a drive-thru and a bus stop, injuring a woman and child. (Shane MacKichan)

A GoFundMe page launched to help support her children has raised $1,200 and has since closed.

Police said a man from Mission, B.C., was arrested at the scene for investigation of impaired driving, hit and run and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The 34-year-old was released on a promise to appear in court.

On Monday, RCMP said the investigation remains active and no further information would be released.