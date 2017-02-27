Convicted killer Kelly Ellard is expected to once again ask the parole board today to grant her escorted releases from a prison in Abbotsford.

Ellard made the same request last month, saying she wanted to attend medical appointments and parenting programs following the birth of her child.

The two-member parole board panel was split in its decision and the request was denied.

Ellard has spent about 15 years behind bars after she was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1997 beating and drowning death of 14-year-old Reena Virk.