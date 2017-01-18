Kelly Ellard, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the drowning death of Victoria teenager Reena Virk nearly two decades ago, could be granted escorted temporary absences from prison when she appears at a hearing in Abbotsford, B.C., today.

The 8:30 a.m. PT hearing will be her second for parole since she was convicted of killing Virk in November 1997. Ellard was 15 at the time and is now 34. Virk was 14.

The hearing for escorted temporary absences, which come with a variety of options, will take place at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford, B.C., where Ellard is serving a life sentence.

It's estimated the hearing will last 60 to 90 minutes and a decision will be made immediately.

Day parole hearing

In May 2016, Ellard was denied day parole by a two-person Parole Board of Canada panel.

It found while she was finally admitting some responsibility for Virk's death, she was still "minimizing many aspects of the offence."

Ellard would have to wait a year before reapplying for day parole, but her next full parole hearing is automatically scheduled for February.

Ellard has waived her right to a full parole hearing four times previously while serving her sentence.

New mom

Last October, the Vancouver Sun reported Ellard was eight months pregnant following a conjugal visit with her boyfriend who has a history of being in and out of jail.

In response to the news of Ellard's impending motherhood, Reena Virk's family said they simply "wished her well."

The Correctional Service Canada, Pacific Region, cited the Privacy Act and refused to divulge details of Ellard's child or his or her birth.

Reena was beaten

Virk was lured to a secluded area under a Victoria-area bridge and beaten by a group of teens who included Ellard.

In 1997, 14-year-old Reena Virk was lured to a secluded spot under a Victoria-area bridge and beaten by a pack of teens. (CBC)

Virk managed to walk away, but Ellard and co-accused Warren Glowatski followed Virk and found her lying on the ground.

Ellard held Virk under water until she stopped moving.

Multiple trials

Ellard was convicted of second-degree murder in 2000 in adult court, but the verdict was overturned on appeal. A new trial was ordered by the B.C. Court of Appeal, and in 2005, Ellard was convicted again.

As she awaited that trial, Ellard was released to a halfway house in New Westminster, B.C., but jailed again after being charged with beating a woman in a park.

Glowatski, who was also found guilty of second-degree murder, was granted full parole in 2010.

Reena Virk's grandfather, Mukand Pallan, says no one from the Virk family will attend Ellard's hearing Wednesday.

