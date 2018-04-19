Kellen McElwee's disappearance still a mystery 10 years later

It's been over a decade since Kellen McElwee walked out of a restaurant in Langley and disappeared almost without a trace, but his family and police have not given up hope uncovering what happened to him.

"The last 10 years have not been easy for our family." said his parents Paula and Len in a statement released by homicide investigators on Thursday.

"Kellen would now have been 35 years old. He might have married and he might have had children who we will never get to meet. We would like to bring Kellen home."

The 25-year-old Burnaby man had been dining with three friends at the Keg on the evening of March 19, 2008. He was last seen heading to his car, which was parked in the Colossus movie theatre parking lot nearby.

Shortly after his disappearance, the investigation was taken over by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, and police said they were treating the case as a murder and that they believed he had met with foul play

The only clue ever revealed by police was that his 2006 Honda Civic was found a few days later parked on a street not far from his Burnaby apartment. It had been driven by someone who used the keys, said police.

Mystery man on condo security video

A month later, Burnaby RCMP released photos of a male recorded on security video leaving McElwee's condo building. The male in the photos was wearing a winter jacket with a fur rimmed hood and carrying a DC brand backpack. Police never identified the person as a suspect publicly.

Police asked for the public's help in identifying this visitor to McElwee's condominium building. ((RCMP))

In 2013, on the fifth anniversary of his disappearance, police issued a statement saying "based on the information gathered to date, police have not been able to make any conclusive links to gangs, drugs or organized crime as being responsible for the disappearance of Kellen."

And despite offers of a $50,000 and then $100,000 reward from his parents, police have never managed to crack the case.

Parents reach out again

Now, 10 years after his disappearance, police and his parents are once again appealing to the public for help.

"Perhaps over the years you have heard rumours or stories about what happened to Kellen. Perhaps you saw something on Facebook or another social media site about what happened to Kellen, but you thought the police must know about that so you never said anything," said his parents in the statement.

"We would be eternally grateful if you are able to provide the police with any information. Please bear in mind no information is irrelevant and you may remain anonymous."

Police beleive McElwee was the victim of foul play, but no trace of the missing 25-year-old has ever been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).