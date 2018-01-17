It's not every artist who is given a place to live as part of their latest project but it definitely came in handy for Keely O'Brien who had just been evicted from her Vancouver home.

The 25-year-old is Richmond's new artist-in-residence who will have the keys to the heritage Branscombe House for the next 11 months as she explores issues of housing and community through art.

"There is so much conversation going on right now about the politics of this issue and I'm interested in looking at this from more of a personal or poetic standpoint," she told CBC host of On The Coast Gloria Macarenko.

O'Brien was inspired to apply for the program after being evicted from her home of five years in East Vancouver.

"It's very deeply unsettling to have to put your roots down in a place and know your neighbours and have such a familiar landscape around you and then suddenly have that uprooted," she said.

She wants to bring together her own personal experience with stories from people in her new community.

"I think it's just a very evocative and meaningful subject for a lot of different people," she said.

Branscombe House is one of the earliest homes built in the Steveston area and has significant historical value as a heritage home. (Keely O'Brien)

Public programming

Her new home includes a downstairs community art space, where she will host public events, along with an upstairs living space and studio in which to work.

As both a visual artist and theatre artist, she plans to bring the two together.

Her 11-month project has three components that will focus on the subject of housing, and will include everything from interactive performances and personal map-making workshops, to art installations.

"I'm hoping to offer a venue for conversations and self expression looking at this subject from more of a personal and artistic standpoint as opposed to a political one," she said.

She will be speaking about the upcoming 11 month project at Richmond City Hall on Jan. 19.

With files from On The Coast.