People living on the Katzie First Nation reserve in Pitt Meadows, B.C., hope the installation of gates and a 24-hour security service will make their homes a little safer.

The gates, paid for with Katzie reserve funds, were installed Sept. 6, after a spate of unwanted people — some apparently high on drugs — entered the community.

Now, a week after the installation, band members say they already feel more secure.

The new sense of security is a relief, said Katzie Chief Susan Miller. There have been a number of "terrifying" incidents recently where complete strangers have entered the community to use drugs, scaring band members, Miller said.

Chief Susan Miller says people feel safe in their homes after the installation of the gates. (CBC)

"One of our nine-year-olds came out of her house," Miller told CBC News. "She was walking down the street and was confronted by a non-native female. Barely clothed, literally drooling she was so high."

Miller, community elders and other members say before the gates were put in, many people felt unsafe.

Members have reported that complete strangers have entered unlocked homes and stolen valuables.

Band member Eileen Pierre grew up on the Katzie reserve and 14 of her grandchildren call the place home.

Pierre recalled a recent incident where she pulled into her daughter's driveway and saw "this drug addict walking around" in the yard.

"I kindly asked him to leave the premises but he wouldn't."

The new gates are open to all band members, but are mainly meant to stop cars speeding into the reserve, which has happened for years.

Difficult situation

Miller said a group of tenants who used to live on the reserve frequently invited non-members to visit.

Even though band members have been documenting suspicious activity and passing it along to RCMP, police officers don't have the authority to remove people who've been invited onto the premises.

This led members to install the large yellow gates at all entrances to the reserve, which will be guarded around the clock. Security checks will be carried out when known troublemakers attempt to cross the perimeter, she said.

Prior to the gate installation, band members had resorted to volunteer community patrols. Now Pierre said she finally feels secure in her home.

"Enough is enough," said Pierre. "In probably the past four years this is the first week that I've been able to sleep comfortably at night."

With files from Anita Bathe and On the Coast