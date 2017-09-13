Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet was at the Toronto International Film Festival to talk about her latest film, but her mind was definitely back in B.C.

"I pine for Honey's Doughnuts in Deep Cove," she said.

The little bakery in North Vancouver has quite the following, especially among the many celebrities who stay in the area while filming.

The owners were taken by surprise by Winslet's backing.

​"We didn't expect an endorsement like that, but she's such a nice person," said Ashak Saferali, who has been running Honey's in Deep Cove for 22 years along with his wife, Ashifa.

Saferali said Winslet came in a few times with her family and tried a variety of items.

Other stars like ​Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Ryan Gosling have also dropped in, but Saferali says Honey's tries not to make a big deal about it.

"We want to respect their privacy because they're constantly bombarded by people. So we want to give them their breathing space," he said.

Instead, they rely on word of mouth and the tastiness of the "grandma's baking" style.

Watch Winslet raves about doughnuts

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said the Titanic actress would be welcome back anytime.

Winslet was in Vancouver to film The Mountain Between Us, also starring Idris Elba. It tells the story of two people, including Winslet, who are forced to survive in a mountainous terrain after a plane crash.

She was full of praise for the city and Canadians.

"I love Vancouver. I was so happy to be there and so sad to leave," she said.

"Canadians are incredible people, the warmth and the sense of humour ... and the nature — its incredible, wild, wonderful nature."

The Winslet doughnut?

But what about a delicious baked good named after the actress?

Saferali is definitely game.

"That would be so cool. If she approved, yeah, for sure," he said.