Officials have declared a state of emergency in Kaslo and have ordered the evacuation of 47 homes due to a landslide.

The district issued the order Monday night due to a slide on Zwicky Road, which leads from Kaslo towards New Denver.

"There was no damage — it is precautionary," said Regional District of Central Kootenay spokesperson Bronwen Bird.

"In the last few weeks we have had some landslides in the area. We had to issue an evacuation order for the Johnsons Landing area where we had that massive mudslide in 2012."

"We've had a lot of snow and heavy rain and now that snow is melting and the ground can only take so much."

The following streets in Kaslo are covered by the evacuation order:

Zwicky road area from 1531 to Victoria Avenue

All of Charles St

All of Sherman St

West side of Craft St

West side of Jardine St

1100 and 1200 blocks of 'C' Avenue

1200 block of 'B' Avenue

West side of Allen St

Affected residents are to report to the Kaslo Legion Hall on Fifth Street.

Bird said the slide occurred approximately 350 metres above the road. She said residents were taken to a reception centre Monday night and housed in local hotels.

Geotechnical assessments are planned for Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Legion Hall.

With files from Bal Brach