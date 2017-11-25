Life was going well for author and artist Karen McLaughlin. She had just published a novel and appeared at the Vancouver Writers Festival but, within weeks of her success, her life changed unexpectedly.

"I just woke up in the middle of the night with deep piercing ear pain, the kind of pain that, at the age of 55, made me want to call for my mother," she told CBC host of North By Northwest Sheryl MacKay.

The excruciating pain has stayed with McLaughlin since that night in 2009. Unable to write as she had before, she turned to art as a way to cope and push forward.

"I was in a critical medical situation and it was important that I hold myself together," she said. "The art was like a meditation."

Karen McLaughlin draws inspiration from nature around her and said she tries to capture not just what she is looking at but how she sees. (Karen McLaughlin)

Inches at a time

McLaughlin worked on her colour and graphite drawings in spurts whenever she was able to, taking breaks to manage the pain.

"I could do a few square inches every day or most days," she said. "Then there were days when I really just couldn't bring myself to it at all but I would always think every night, 'Well, maybe tomorrow I will be okay enough to work on this.'"

Over the years, the culmination of those "maybe tomorrows" came together in a body of artwork that she has put together in a show called Critical Path.

Putting a mark down on a piece of paper was a distraction from what was going on in her head, McLaughlin said.

"The pain went into the background and what I was doing physically came into the present," she said. "I built on that and it really was a situation of one mark after another after another until all these surfaces were built up."

From pain to art

After two years, McLaughlin received a diagnosis: trigeminal neuralgia and glossopharyngeal neuralgia, a rare condition that causes severe, recurrent neuropathic pain.

"I was trying to imagine on the level of the neuron what was happening inside my head," McLaughlin said. "I learned a lot about what was happening and then I found a way to have it come out on a page."

Although her life took a path she wouldn't have chosen herself, McLaughlin said, the results have been remarkable.

Working through the pain meant slowing down and dedicating more time than she otherwise would have to each art piece and pushed her to learn about meditation and contemplation practices.

"It has given me a kind of calmness, a kind of peace that I didn't really know existed," she said. "It's given me a new direction to go with my artwork."

McLaughlin's art show Critical Path is on display at the Martin Batchelor Gallery in Victoria until. Nov. 30.

With files from North By Northwest.