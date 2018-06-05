Allie Lake wildfire contained by firefighting crews

As the weather cools across the province, the B.C. Wildfire Services says it has made headway controlling "the two most-prominent wildfires" in the Kamloops area.

The wildfire at Allie lake is now 100 per cent contained, but the wildfire service says damaged areas can still be risky and is advising the public to stay away.

Crews are patrolling the fire and actively extinguishing hot spots.

The Xusum Creek wildfire is still listed as "out of control" but is not threatening any communities. The wildfire service says it is difficult to extinguish as it is burning on steep terrain, particularly along its top edge, making it tough to get to and dangerous to fight.

The Xusum Creek wildfire, 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, is being monitored by remote-controlled cameras. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Fire crews are monitoring the the upper slope of the fire site with remote-controlled cameras. Nearby communities can still see the smoke rising from Xusum Creek, according to the wildfire service.

A return to more seasonal weather in recent days has helped <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service crews make considerable headway in containing the Allie Lake wildfire and Xusum Creek fire. More details here: <a href="https://t.co/CnCjZuEQi1">https://t.co/CnCjZuEQi1</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.