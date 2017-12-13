The City of Kamloops is offering some residents up to $1,600 in rebates if they replace their old wood burning appliances with new, efficient models through its new wood-stove exchange program.

An estimated 10,000 homes in Kamloops have at least one wood-burning appliance.

"This program alone isn't necessarily going to address all the problem wood stoves in our community, but the idea is to raise some awareness," said City of Kamloops sustainability supervisor Glenn Cheetham.

The Lung Association of Canada says wood smoke releases pollutants into the air of homes, which can be harmful to homeowners.

Twenty-nine wood burning appliance exchange programs that involve 20 regional districts and 45 municipalities have started across B.C. since 2008.

The B.C. government has given Kamloops $16,750 for the rebate program, which the city has matched using some of its climate action funds. Cheetham said added funds for the program will come from BC Hydro and FortisBC.

According to the B.C. government, more than 7,000 wood burning appliances have been replaced since 2008 as a result of exchange programs. An estimated 400 tonnes of particulate matter per year have been prevented from entering the atmosphere in B.C. because of those replacements.

There is currently no bylaw in Kamloops regarding burning wood indoors, and Cheetham doesn't think the city will ban wood appliances altogether, but said it is possible.

"I think the shift is probably going to be to emphasize cleaner burning appliances, whether that's wood pellet or natural gas or electric-based," he said.

Only 40 rebates will be awarded during the duration of the program, which runs from mid-January to Aug. 31, 2018.