A Kamloops woman has received a Widening Our World award from Community Living B.C. for her work with disabled people in the city.

Ronnie Bouvier, executive director of the Kamloops Graffiti Task Force, was nominated for the award by Coun. Marg Spina.

"Ronnie took an opportunity to hire people for the Kamloops Graffiti Task Force and turned it into a life opportunity for people who have never had a paycheck," Spina said.

Some Kamloops residents who have previously been unable to gain employment have learned valuable work skills through the Kamloops Graffiti Task Force. (Community Living B.C.)

Bouvier hires people who are disabled to help clean up graffiti around town.

Three years ago Open Door Group called Bouvier to tell her about an individual who was looking for employment in a place she could gain valuable skills.

"This is my dream job so why can't I help other people meet their dreams?" Bouvier said.

She eventually hired that individual who she says will be promoted to the position of executive director assistant later this year.

Four more jobs for persons who are disabled have been created since then. Each position pays $11 per hour.

"She found one fellow who never done anything and who was a bit OCD and it turned out he was the best cleaner they ever had because he can't stand to see anything left on a hydro box," Spina said.

"Everybody has a strength," Bouvier added.

Bouvier hopes to expand the program this year.

"[Bouvier] did a fantastic thing because [employees] are out there helping their communities, they're volunteering when they're not being paid and they've got a purpose and a dignity they didn't have before," Spina said.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops