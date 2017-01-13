Just days before Christmas, Andrea Veitch came home to find a message waiting on her voicemail.

The Kamloops woman had won tickets to the Super Bowl.

"When I first heard the message I was in disbelief," Veitch said. "I actually had to listen to the message twice to believe what I was hearing."

"I've won little things but never anything of this magnitude," she said.

Her nine-year-old son Daniel is a football player in Kamloops.

Daniel Veitch, 9, is an avid football fan. His favourite National Football League player is Antonio Brown, a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Brandi Dueck)

His top Christmas wish was for tickets to the 51st Super Bowl in Houston, Texas.

"Knowing how important is was to my son to be able to go to this, the feeling was unbelievable," Veitch said. "He just stood there and it was like he passed out, he was so excited."

Daniel's favourite team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who as of now, still have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

In addition to the Super Bowl, they've also won tickets to see Bruno Mars perform in Houston on Feb. 3.

"My son does love some of his music and this will be his first concert," Veitch said. It will also be Daniel's first professional football game.

Veitch entered an online contest through Papa John's Pizza.

"I never enter contests because I don't win them," she said. Turns out, she does.

John Stokes, general manager of both Papa John's Pizza locations in Kamloops, was "over the moon" to hear someone in Kamloops had won a national contest through one of his stores.

"It's only the big provincial cities you hear about something this big happening." Stokes said.

"It's really good. It's good for the stores. It's good for Kamloops, It's good for Papa John's and obviously it's very good for Andrea."