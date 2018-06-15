Kamloops woman falls to her death at Wells Gray Provincial Park

A 21-year-old Kamloops, B.C., woman has died after falling over a cliff at Spahats Creek Falls in Wells Gray Provincial Park.

The woman fell from a viewing area looking onto the waterfall on Wednesday evening, according to Clearwater RCMP.

"It was just kind of a freak accident," said Sgt. Grant Simpson, who described the area as "very rugged terrain with very high cliffs."

According to Simpson, the woman was with three friends when she stepped beyond safety fencing and then fell over a cliff.

The victim's body was recovered on Thursday by local and regional search-and-rescue groups along with officers from B.C. Parks and a helicopter operator, Simpson said.

He said the incident is not considered suspicious.

RCMP said the victim's family has been notified and the investigation has been handed over to the B.C. Coroners Service.