A 19-year-old man is in police custody following a stabbing Wednesday night in Kamloops, B.C.

At 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 6, Kamloops RCMP were called to Royal Inland Hospital by staff who said a patient had been shot. Police later learned he had been stabbed earlier that night on the city's North Shore, near McGowan Avenue.

The 37-year-old victim is expected to recover from his injuries. Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said both men are known to police.

The suspect will appear in court Thursday, Dec. 7.

RCMP said their investigation is ongoing.