RCMP in Kamloops, B.C.are blaming drug dealers for a series of recent shootings in the city.

"The notion is that once you have drugs ... there's money to be made, and that leads to competition and ultimately to these conflicts," said RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller.

"It's been a very busy and unprecedented 10 days here in the city of Kamloops."

On Oct. 23, two men were sent to hospital and a school was placed on lockdown after shots were fired at 217 Nelson Ave. Police found several illegal weapons after they searched a nearby residence following the shooting.

A high-risk police operation on Oct. 27 resulted in gunfire, and another shooting on the city's North Shore Nov. 4 sent a 24-year-old man to hospital.

"I am concerned," Mueller said. "I'm always concerned when there's gunfire."

This year to date, there have been 10 incidents involving gunfire in Kamloops. In all of 2016, there were six, and in 2015 there were two.

RCMP advise Kamloops residents to report any suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers.