Just a year after opening, a new pediatric sleep clinic in Kamloops has made a big difference for some local families.

Staff from the respiratory therapy program at Thompson Rivers University launched the clinic in January 2016 as a way to help provide hands-on learning to students and connect families with more resources about developing healthy sleep patterns.

Right now, it serves between 25 and 30 children including Patricia Shmoorkoff's three-year-old daughter Evelyn.

Sleeping one to two nights a week

When the family was first referred there, Evelyn was unable to sleep through more than a few nights a week.

"She literally had every symptom of every possible sleep disorder that you could Google," said Shmoorkoff.

Patricia Shmoorkoff holding her daughter Evelyn with her son, James and husband, Scott. (Patricia Shmoorkoff/Facebook)

Before going to the clinic, Shmoorkoff spoke with friends and family about her daughter's experience, but none of the tips on sleep training seemed to work.

"There's times where I cancelled everything that the kids had like therapy appointments, doctors appointments because I'd be like, 'I'm so tired, I don't trust that I can take my kids out of the house and be safe,'" she said.

Three-year-old Evelyn has had problems sleeping ever since she was born. (Patricia Shmoorkoff)

Eventually, her pediatrician suggested that she might want to consider taking her daughter to the sleep clinic.

"I was scared about coming to the sleep clinic because we had been told it had just started in January so our concern was 'Do we want our child to be a guinea pig for something that Kamloops hasn't had before?' Not really," said Shmoorkoff.

But she took the risk and has been attending the clinic for about the past eight months. Since then, she's seen huge changes. Evelyn went from sleeping on average one day a week to sleeping about 50 per cent of the time.

'Personal hell'

That's due to pediatrician Allyson Davey who signed on to be part of the new clinic.

Davey has been interested in sleep disorders for the last five years, but jumped at the opportunity to do more when the new pediatric sleep clinic came online.

She says medical professionals often don't understand the full impacts of children not getting enough sleep.

"Personal hell is probably a good description for many families," said Davey.

"We as parents, we come to believe this is a new set of norms and there are so many opinions and myths ... around sleep that you don't know who to believe as a parent."

Families are given assessment forms to determine their individual sleep experiences. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

At the sleep clinic, the healthcare team lets parents know what's normal and what's not.

'You can't Google your exact experience'

Shmoorkoff says it's the personalized care she's been getting that makes a difference.

"You can't Google 'I live in a tiny house and my kids have to share a room and our neighbour that has a dog that goes out at seven o'clock in the morning and barks. You can't Google your exact experience," she said.

"They're going to look at your family. They are going to look at your child, their sleep pattern. They're going to look at things like blood work and they're going to be able to give you a detailed plan specific to your child."

Davey says the sleep clinic hopes to develop a peer support group for families in the coming months as well as develop stronger relationships with the local Kamloops school district.

