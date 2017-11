RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., confirm a 24-year-old man was injured on Saturday morning by a shot fired through the wall of his apartment following an argument between two men in a neighbouring apartment.

Investigators say one of the two men involved in the altercation was carelessly holding a firearm when it went off.

"We are currently in the process of locating and speaking with them," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

The victim was sent to hospital but was released later in the day.