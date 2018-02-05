Kamloops RCMP have sent several guns for forensic testing after a 26-year-old passerby was shot in the foot over the weekend.

On Saturday night, police were called to an area on the north shore of Kamloops near Mulberry Avenue and Wilson Street after reports of shots fired.

There they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. The man was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

"As far as we know, there was no altercation," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie with the Kamloops RCMP.

Several suspects were arrested from a home on Wilson Street in connection to the shooting. Police executed a search warrant on the home the following day and seized several guns.

Police continue to investigate.

The findings from the forensic testing will be used to see if there is enough evidence to recommend charges.

