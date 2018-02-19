Kamloops Search and Rescue has suspended its search for a 19-year-old who went missing in Sun Peaks over the weekend although the RCMP continue an investigation.

The team said Monday on Facebook that 22 members and 74 volunteers worked all day Sunday combing the area with snowmobiles, dogs and drones.

Meanwhile, the Kamloops RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating Ryan Shtuka.

"We have had the RCMP helicopter out today searching the area as well as we'll still be making patrols with the police dog service so our investigation is still very much ongoing," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie with the Kamloops RCMP.

Ryan Shtuka was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a party on Burfield Drive to walk to his nearby home.

"We'll keep searching until we have evidence one way or another," Shelkie says.

In a Facebook post, Kamloops Search and Rescue said it will resume if new information is found in the case.

