Got time? Love the outdoors? Kamloops Search and Rescue wants you

Kamloops Search and Rescue is gearing up for the summer ahead and is on the lookout for new volunteers.

Last year the group conducted 49 searches, a record, and this year, it expects to need as many hands as possible.

"It's hard to pin it on any one thing," said search manager Alan Hobler, when asked why there were so many searches last year

"I think the Kamloops area is a little busier and more people have phones so they can call for help."

Hobler said the search and rescue group was called to a variety of different situations last year.

Hobler stressed that anyone who feels inclined to join the force, must have a team mentality.

Big time commitment

Applicants wishing to join the group must understand it's a big commitment, said Hobler, although he noted that fitness is not a top priority.

"We're looking for people who can commit a significant amount of their time throughout the year. Ideally about 200 hours a year."

Hobler said that 200 hours is mostly allocated to training.

Kamloops Search and Rescue volunteers are required to attend three regular training meetings a month.

"We can spend a whole month without a search and then other months we can spend 15 days on a search," said Hobler.

Applicants must be at least 19 years old with no criminal record, have a valid driver's licence and own their own transportation.

Also, applicants must have adequate personal equipment that will allow them to operate safely and effectively in the outdoors.

Having a strong knowledge of the area surrounding Kamloops is an obvious plus as well, he said.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops