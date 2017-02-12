Police in Kamloops, B.C. are investigating a homicide at a recreational vehicle park late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the park following reports of a disturbance, according to a RCMP release.

At the park, police entered a trailer and found a body. Police then arrested a man at the scene who witnesses had detained, the statement said.

"Investigators entered a trailer and located a deceased 26-year-old male resident of Kamloops," said RCMP Sgt. Lorne Wood in a statement.

Police are not releasing the man's identity or saying how he died.

Distraught and yelling: witness

A man who lives at the RV park told CBC News he saw a distraught man screaming about a stabbing at about 10:30 p.m. PT Saturday night.

Todd Buder said he was watching TV in his RV when heard yelling. He went outside and saw a man wearing jeans and a T-shirt, and screaming for someone to call the police.

Buder said the man repeated, "Call the cops," and said that "he was going to stab me."

"This kind of went on and on." Buder said, adding he called 911.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 30s or early 40s, had blood on his body, Buder said.

"He kept going up and down the park aisles here screaming at the top of his lungs."

Police, in their description, said they were called to the park at around 9:30 p.m.

Buder said park residents followed the screaming man back to an RV and subdued him.

Several police cars arrived and the man was arrested, he said.

RCMP would not comment on Buder's description of events.