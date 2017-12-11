Kamloops RCMP have arrested one man and are searching for a second after an incident on the evening of Dec. 9.

Police seized a loaded .44-calibre handgun and knife from a vehicle after it fled a roadblock set up on a one-way street in the city's downtown.

Officers saw the car turn around before it reached the roadblock and then speed away going the wrong direction down the street.

The vehicle eventually got stuck at a dead end and two men fled the car.

Police set up a containment area and brought in police-dog services and one of the men was apprehended.

"They tracked him to where he was and then members made the arrest," said Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

The arrested man remains in custody under an outstanding warrant. Police are recommending new charges related to this incident.

Police are still looking for the other man who fled the vehicle. He is described as wearing blue pants, a grey hoodie under a black jacket, and possibly wearing a black ball cap and carrying a black backpack.